A delegation of World Bank officials, including Chief Executive Officer Kristalina Georgieva, called on Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, reported Radio Pakistan on Friday.

The finance minister asked the World Bank chief to constitute an arbitration court to solve water disputes between Pakistan and India. He also expressed reservations over New Delhi’s latest move to build the Ratle dam on River Chenab after the Baglihar and Kishanganga projects.

Georgieva assured the finance minister that the World Bank would help Pakistan and India find a solution to the decades-long water dispute.

The World Bank delegation on Thursday held a meeting with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who had expressed hope that the World Bank would take the lead in dispute resolution through the arbitration court.

Pakistan has asked the World Bank, which brokered the Indus Water Treaty in 1960, not to halt the process of formation of an arbitration court as the move will “seriously prejudice” the country's rights and interests under the water treaty.

Federal Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif had said Pakistan did an extensive exercise on India's latest move to build the Ratle dam on River Chenab after the Baglihar and Kishanganga project.

The treaty, signed in 1960, gives India control over the three eastern rivers of the Indus basin - the Beas, the Ravi and the Sutlej - while Pakistan has the three western rivers - the Indus, the Chenab and the Jhelum.