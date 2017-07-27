QUETTA - Balochistan’s abducted Secretary Higher Education Abdull Jan reached home on yesterday in mysterious circumstances.

The release shrouded in mystery as the security forces did not claim they had managed to recover the kidnapped high profile government official.

The secretary higher education was kidnapped four months ago on March 15 along with his driver from Quetta’s Wahdat Colony.

“My father Abdullah Jan has reached home today,” confirmed Attique Khan, son of abducted secretary, breaking the news to mediamen about his father.

The news of Abdullah Jan’s arriving back spread like wildfire among relatives and government employees who visited his house in large number to inquire after his health.

Naseebullah Khan, brother of Abdullah Jan, also speaking to mediamen said that his abducted brother reached home safely. He was, however, tired enough and weak, Jan’s brother added.

To a query on abductors, Naseebullah Khan said, “I have not talked to him in detail so far regarding his release.”

The son of the secretary could not divulge any details about release of his father.

Abdul Razzaq Cheema, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Home Secretary Akbar Harifal and other high-level government officials also visited Abdullah Jan’s residence upon his return.

Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai and Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri extended well-wishes in separate messages on recovery of former secretary higher education Abdullah Jan. They also prayed for the long and healthy life of Abdullah Jan.

JIT REPORT EXPOSES

CORRUPTION OF SHARIF

FAMILY: LIAQAT BALOCH

Sectary General Jamaat-e-Islami Liaqat Baloch on Wednesday lashed out at PML-N leadership saying the joint investigation team report had completely uncovered the corruption of Premier Mian Nawaz Sharif and his family before the nation.

Liaqat demanded early release of Supreme Court verdicts in Panama leaks and Bani Gala cases.

The JI sectary general was addressing a peace conference held under the aegis of Milli Yakjehti Council Balochistan (MYCB) and attended by President Abdul Mateen Akhundzada, JUI-F Mufti Saeed and Haji Gul Muhammad Kakar, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Allama Hashmi Mosoovi.

Addressing the conference, Baloch said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was advised to step down after revelations of Panama leaks as it won’t sound suitable for him as premier to appear before the JIT.

Commenting on terror strikes, Baloch asserted that the prime objective behind subversive attacks in Quetta, Mastung, Parachinar, Hangu and now in Lahore was to destabilise Pakistan in order to malign clergies.

He added Pakistan had trouble at Afghan border while on other side innocent civilians were being killed in ceasefire violations by India at Line of Control.

JI Secretary General was reported as saying that resolving the stressed situation between Saudi Arabia and Iran was need of the hour.

OUR STAFF REPORTER