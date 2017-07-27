After his Iqama, the online work permit of Federal Minister Khawaja Asif has also surfaced, reported Waqt News.

The permit is completely active and validated till June 2019 which was renewed in June 2017.

According to details the work permit was issued by International Mechanical and Technical Company.

The permit is issued to him as Management Consultant and being paid Rs 1.45million. There now three Iqamas of Khawaja Asif.

The Federal Minister has however claimed that the salary he receives through Iqamas has been declared in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).