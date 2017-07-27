FAISALABAD/GUJRANWALA-Five people including two brothers were killed here on Wednesday in the precincts of Lundianwla police over a dispute of watering the agriculture fields.

The police said that Mirza Sahi group of Muza Gogera Bangla on a dispute of watering the fields attacked Nawaz Sahi group of the same area. Mirza Sahi group opened indiscriminate fire on the opposite party. Resultantly, Nawaz, Allah Ditta, Sher Muhammad and an unknown person from the attackers were killed on the spot while Munir and Ejaz were shifted to a hospital in critical condition where they succumbed to their injuries.

However, the police said some two injured men were yet in critical condition at the hospital. The incident panicked the area whereas the police took some five accused in custody.

In Gujranwala, an addict knifed to death his brother-in-law for not giving him money to buy narcotic at Emanabad here on Wednesday.

Accused Aqeel, the drug addict, had demanded money from Naveed for purchasing drugs when he refused, Aqeel attacked and killed him with a sharp edged knife. Emanabad police have registered a case.

Meanwhile, FIA teams in different raids arrested six human traffickers from Gujranwala, Gujrat, and Mandi Bahaud Din districts. Accused Aslam was arrested from Phalia, Asmatullah and Javed Iqbal from Gujrat, Billawal Jamil and Malak Faraz from Gujranwala and Shamsher Khan was arrested from Mandi Bahaud Din. The raiding party has recovered two Pakistani passports and other documents from accused Aslam.

PROTEST: Five buffalos were electrocuted as they touched an electricity pylon at Lambanwali while the owner and residents of the area staged a protest against Gepco authorities. It was told that the electric pole was electrified due to rain while the buffalos touched the pole. The protesters said that they had informed the Gepco officers about the pole but no action was taken.

On other side, security guard of DHQ Hospital brutally thrashed a rickshaw driver. Security guard Tahir and driver Nadeem exchanged harsh words. The security guard tortured Nadeem who received injuries while other citizens intercepted and got released Nadeem from the security guard.