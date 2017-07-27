Federal Interior Minster Chaudhary Nisar will hold all important press conference at 5 pm today, Waqt News reported. He will discuss important issues in it. sources said.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Federal Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique are currently at Punjab House and in meeting with Chaudhary Nisar, media reported.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is also present in the meeting.

The sources further mentioned that he will talk about his 'differences' with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership and party head Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

According to Waqt News reporter, it is expected that Nisar will not leave PML-N nor he will resign from the ministry but he will discuss his apprehensions with the party in this press conference.

Yesterday, Interior Minister sought an explanation for his exclusion from the PML-N’s consultative meetings, his spokesman said.

Earlier, a delegation of senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders headed by the Punjab chief minister failed to convince Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan for not holding a press conference on internal party matters in the wake of Panama Papers case.

The delegation including Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique held talks with the interior minister at the Punjab House for more than four hours but failed to convince the latter for not holding a press conference, the sources in the interior ministry said.

Nisar has already got assurance from the senior party leadership that no one from the cabinet who is junior to him would be nominated for the slot of premiership in case of disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Panama Papers case, the sources said.

But the minister still wants to make some things public over the matter of his souring relations with the party, they added.