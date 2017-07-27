Chief Justice of Pakistan has taken suo moto notice of ‘revenge rape’ case of Multan.

Justice Saqib Nisar has ordered Inspector General (IG) of Punjab Police to submit report to him on emergency bases.

Earlier, Fourteen members of a jirga were arrested for ordering the rape of a teenage girl as punishment for a rape committed by her brother in a Multan village, police said.

The heinous crime was committed last week in Rajapur village near Muzaffarabad town.

“A jirga (village council) had ordered the rape of a 16-year-old girl as punishment, as her cousin had raped a 12-year-old girl from the same village,” said Allah Baksh, a local police official.

He said the village council was approached by one Ashfaq, who complained that his 12-year-old sister, Shamim, had been raped by their relative, Umar.

The jirga/panchayat comprising Ameen, Saeed Patwari and others then handed over a cousin of Umer, named Azra, to complainant Ashfaq and ordered him to rape Azra in return. The panchayat order was duly carried out, police said.

Sources claimed that both the families had initially agreed on the panchayat verdict, but later they both approached a Women Centre and got registered cases against each other.