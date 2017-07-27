Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is ‘shocked’ over dishonesty of Prime Minister and some of his ministers.

In series of tweets Khan wrote that this is even shocking for those of us who know their ‘greed for money’.


While explaining the reason of having an Iqama, Khan stated that Central Bank of United Arab Emirates (UAE) does not disclose account details of Iqama holders and that is why ‘all our mafias’ keep Iqamas or residence in UAE.


Khan called it a easy escape route for the Mafias and corrupts because under international law, the UAE Central Bank is bound to disclose records of non-residents.  