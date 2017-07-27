Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is ‘shocked’ over dishonesty of Prime Minister and some of his ministers.

In series of tweets Khan wrote that this is even shocking for those of us who know their ‘greed for money’.

The dishonesty of PM & some of his ministers that is being revealed is shocking even for those of us who have known their greed for money — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 27, 2017





While explaining the reason of having an Iqama, Khan stated that Central Bank of United Arab Emirates (UAE) does not disclose account details of Iqama holders and that is why ‘all our mafias’ keep Iqamas or residence in UAE.

All our mafias keep iqamas/residences in UAE bec Central bank UAE not bound to nor does it disclose bank acc details of UAE Iqama holders. pic.twitter.com/kiZy3a75tb — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 27, 2017





Khan called it a easy escape route for the Mafias and corrupts because under international law, the UAE Central Bank is bound to disclose records of non-residents.

Iqama a form of protection+easy escape route. Under intl agrmnts Central Bank UAE must disclose all bank info of non residents' bank accts https://t.co/nwFGbeKfvS — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 27, 2017



