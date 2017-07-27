Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb, yesterday said that the development of Balochistan is the top priority of the PML (N) government.

She was speaking at a dinner hosted for journalists from Balochistan, where she added that the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has a strong believe that the development of the province is inextricably linked to the development of the entire country.

Highlighting the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), she said that this project is not only important for Pakistan, but for the entire region due to its economical benefits. The backward regions of Pakistan, particularly Balochistan would be its biggest beneficiary, she added.

The project she said would create linkages and connectivity between South Asia, Central Asia and Middle East. And Balochistan would play the role of an economic bridge among them. Consequently the economic and social profile of the province would undergo enormous positive changes, ushering in an era of prosperity and harmony.

She said the federal government is fully committed for uplift of Balochistan in collaboration with the provincial government.

Marriyum Aurangzeb further added that the people of Balochistan are hardworking and patriot Pakistanis, adding that they have played an active role from Pakistan Movement to the creation of Pakistan.

The minister assured that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government would extend all possible cooperation to journalist community of Balochistan in performing their professional duties.