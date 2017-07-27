FAISALABAD-The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) said that exports play an important role in the overall growth of national economy but during the last three years it was continuously declining due to different reasons.

In presence of the chief commissioner inland revenue Faisalabad at a function held in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, FCCI Acting President Rana Sikandar said that 11 percent decline was recorded in export as compared to 2014-15 while the debt servicing has become more than the entire development budget of Pakistan.

“It is not a satisfactory situation and government must encourage private sectors to play its role and put the economy on right track,” he added. He further said that Pakistan should fully avail from the opportunities created due to the decline in oil prices and CPEC especially in the region. He said that terrorism has inflicted colossal loss to the national economy.

“No doubt, the prices of electricity, gas have been reduced but yet these are the highest in the region and our business community is unable to compete in the international markets,” he said. He appreciated the good relationship between the business community and FBR, and hoped that government will expand the tax net instead of putting burden on the existing taxpayers.

He said that the Regional Tax Office (RTO) has paid Rs315 million sales tax refund claims while more such claims would be paid by August 15, 2017. He said that taxes were the lifeline of national economy and without it the government could neither run the state machinery nor undertake the development project for the welfare of the masses.

He expressed satisfaction that the business community of Faisalabad is fully aware of its national obligations and is also paying their due share towards national kitty. He further said that tax collection is considered as an unholy task but the government will try its best to collect it by taking the taxpayers into confidence and without creating harassment among the business community.

He said that generally, the tax targets were achieved every year but when the revenue collection dipped they have to take extra measures to meet the shortfall. He said that he would try his best to resolve the tax related issues.

To a question, he said that it is an old story that business community was regarded as tax evaders. “There is a visible and positive change in FBR culture and now it has established an appreciable working relationship between the taxpayers and tax collectors,” he added. Regarding tax exemption case of FCCI, he assured that it would be resolved very soon. Responding to yet another question about problems of zero rating, Dr Akram said that initially the refund claims of electricity, gas and coal were cropped up being a new process but now these have been settled down. It was also disclosed during the meeting that according to the SOP for these refunds claims, a complicated procedure was to be adopted. He said that most of the industrialists are handicaps to fulfil these requirements and hence their cases remained pending. “In this connection we need policy intervention and I will take up this case with FBR,” he said.

Regarding RTO and FCCI coordination committee, he said that earlier a committee was established, however, it could be revived again if needed. He also responded to the questions of the participants and said that all visitors are welcomed in his offices but some security measures have to be adopted in the prevailing law and order situation.