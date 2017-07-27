Foreign Office on Thursday slammed the Indian government for imposing restrictions on Pakistani patients suffering from serious and terminal illnesses.

In response to a question during a press briefing, spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said that it was not diplomatically ethical to ask Sartaj Aziz to verify every visa application.

"Asking for a letter from the adviser is against the diplomatic norms. Such a requirement has not been prescribed for any other country," he said.

Zakaria also denounced violence by Indian security forces in Held Kashmir.

“Since July 8, 2016 alone, hundreds of Kashmiris have been mercilessly killed, over 8,000 are victims of pellet guns with many hundred youth blinded either completely or partially,” he said.