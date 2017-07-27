ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday appealed to the Supreme Court to announce the verdict reserved in the Panama Papers case soon, arguing the “whole nation was waiting for it.”

The Supreme Court reserved verdict in the Panama Papers case last Friday that will decide the fate of the ruling Sharif family including Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The SC is requested to announce the verdict soon so that the nation could move ahead, Khan said, while addressing a press conference at his residence in Bani Gala.

Khan viewed that prevailing stalemate was impacting Pakistan adversely on economic, and law and order fronts.

“Country is at a standstill because of [the] pending decision,” he said.

I can comprehend how challenging Panamagate case was for the judges of the apex court, he said, adding that if Sharif family could offer him Rs10 billion to remain silent on their corruption he could imagine the pressure that would have been exerted on the honourable judges by “this mafia.”

The PTI chairman strongly criticised Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s decision to visit Maldives.

He said that at a time when the country was facing severe challenges on national and international fronts the PM was visiting Maldives on his “own request”.

Following the Sindh Assembly, the KP assembly would soon pass a resolution demanding the resignation of the prime minister, the PTI chairman said.

Has anyone ever heard of a premier of some country who at the same time was employee of some other state? Khan asked.

He said there was no one in the whole cabinet of PM Sharif to give a shut up call to the US and India who had continuously been blaming Pakistan for their failures.

This is because the whole cabinet was busy in protecting a corrupt family, the PTI chairman accused.

Khan said that the PTI was in the knowledge of some recent developments where some countries cancelled their visit invitation offers to Nawaz Sharif after coming to know that he had been facing criminal investigations back in Pakistan.

The opposition politician said that it was wrongly being portrayed on the media that he and other leaders of his party were also corrupt like the ruling PML-N.

He said that his case of London flat and Bani Gala House was very much different from the case against the Sharif family.

“I brought money from abroad to Pakistan, and on the other hand, they [the Sharifs] laundered money out of the country, and [now] they are pretending as if both the cases are [the] same,” the PTI chairman said.

Khan said that there was no question of his disqualification in cases pending against him.

And if I am disqualified, it would be a little price for the struggle against the corrupt ruling elite, the PTI leader said.