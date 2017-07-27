Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday urged United Arab Emirates (UAE) Central Bank to disclose details of non-resident account holders under the international agreements.

Panama Papers probe, in its final report, revealed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s employment with an Emirate-based firm as chairman.

Soon after the JIT’s startling revelation, the work permits of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Asif Khawaja, and Federal Minister for Development and Planning Ahsan Iqbal have also surfaced on social media, showing their employment with different companies in Dubai and Saudi Arabia.

On Tuesday, the pictures of Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s UAE work permit went viral on social media.

The dishonesty of PM & some of his ministers that is being revealed is shocking even for those of us who have known their greed for money — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 27, 2017

All our mafias keep iqamas/residences in UAE bec Central bank UAE not bound to nor does it disclose bank acc details of UAE Iqama holders. pic.twitter.com/kiZy3a75tb — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 27, 2017