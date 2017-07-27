Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday urged United Arab Emirates (UAE) Central Bank to disclose details of  non-resident account holders under the international agreements.

Panama Papers probe, in its final report, revealed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s employment with an Emirate-based firm as chairman.

Soon after the JIT’s startling revelation, the work permits of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Asif Khawaja, and Federal Minister for Development and Planning Ahsan Iqbal have also surfaced on social media, showing their employment with different companies in Dubai and Saudi Arabia.

On Tuesday, the pictures of Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s UAE work permit went viral on social media.