ISLAMABAD - Following jerks and jolts over the past several months, religious parties’ leadership, mainly Jamiat-i-Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-Fazl) has once again jumped in the field for formation of an alliance on the pattern of Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA).

Sources aware of the developments taking place on this front informed The Nation that the earlier negotiations in this connection had mainly failed due to the wide differences between the key players, the JUI-F and the JI.

In the recent past, some major activities took place with the JUI-F leadership being the driving force to bring the religious parties on one platform.

Sources in JUI-F informed The Nation that in the fast changing political situation in the country, an alliance of religious parties has become imperative and that was the reason Maulana Fazlur Rehman wanted to bring them on one platform.

In the past couple of weeks, the JUI-F leaders had held meetings with JUI-S chief Maulana Samiul Haq, Jamiat-i-Ulema-i-Pakistan (JUP) Chief Maulana Anis Noorani, JI Naib Amir Liaquat Baloch, Jamaatud Dawa central leader Abdur Rehman Makki and heads of other religious parties to draw the broader contours of the future alliance of the religious parties.

Sources in the JUI-F said that the spade work was almost complete and now the main leadership of those parties would meet to give final shape to religious parties’ alliance, so that the country could be rid of the incompetent and corruption politicians, and to establish Islamic system in the country.

Sources in Jamaat-i-Islami informed The Nation that during the meeting of Senate Deputy Chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri with JI Naib Amir Liaquat Baloch the main issue of discussion was JUI-F being part of the ruling coalition in the centre.

They said that it was decided in the meeting that after the formation of the religious parties’ alliance the JUI-F would quit the federal government, while at the same time the JI would also leave the PTI-led Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provincial government.

These sources said that the new alliance would be on the pattern of the MMA but this time more religious parties would be added into the fold to make it more representative and effective in other parts of the country as well.

Sources in the JI informed The Nation that this time they would also be roping in the leadership of Milli Yakjehti Council in the proposed alliance of religious parties as in the changing political situation in the country they would not leave the ground open for secular forces to play with the religious and ideological base of the country.