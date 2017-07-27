ISLAMABAD - Opposition leader Khurshid Shah on Wednesday warned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan against trying to dictate the Supreme Court.

Speaking to journalists here, Shah said that the court was not expected to give two different rulings in almost identical disqualification cases.

“If the court disqualifies one person [Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif] and leaves the other [Imran Khan], it won’t be correct,” he said.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader said that the Supreme Court was a top and powerful institution.

“We should not speak too much about the courts,” he remarked.

Last week, the Supreme Court had reserved verdict in Panama Papers case against the Sharif family.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Ejaz Afzal, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard the arguments from both the sides.

The Supreme Court is also hearing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi’s petition seeking disqualification of Imran Khan for “concealing financial assets and offshore company” in nomination papers.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar heads the bench hearing the Imran Khan case.

Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Umar Ata Bandial are the other members.

On the oil tankers strike and shortage of fuel, Shah said that the citizens should ride bicycles in the current situation.

He however, added that even donkey carts were not available in Islamabad for transportation.

“The government has failed to provide any facility to the people,” Shah said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday PPP leader Saeed Ghani said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif went abroad instead of visiting the bereaved families of the victims of Lahore blast and his brother Shehbaz Sharif – Punjab chief minister - was also trying to woo back Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

In a statement, Saeed Ghani said that this insensitiveness of Sharif brothers must be condemned.

“Bomb blast in Lahore, killing and rape of innocent girls in Kasur and Multan has totally exposed the inability and incapacity of Shehbaz Sharif government in Punjab,” he said.

Ghani said that Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan did not have the moral courage to resign.

He added that the interior minister and Nawaz Sharif could never be separated because “they both know each other’s weaknesses.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the PPP celebrated former president Asif Ali Zardari’s birthday here.

Addressing a birthday function, Member National Assembly Faryal Talpur said that former president took every measure to fulfil the mission of the founder of the PPP Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and his daughter Benazir Bhutto.

Talpur said that during his tenure as President of Pakistan, Zardari restored constitution in original form and hoisted the Pakistani flag in the Swat valley.

She said that Zardari also gave identity to the people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

“The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the vision of Asif Ali Zardari who wanted the fruit of this project to be distributed among people of every province including Gilgit-Baltistan,” she added.

Talpur said that Zardari provided provincial autonomy and economic justice to all the provinces through the National Finance Commission (NFC) award.

She said that record increase in salaries was given to government employees from 2008 to 2013 and Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) was still financially helping poor women of this country.

“Workers of [the] PPP are proud to have such a great leader,” Talpur said.

The event was also attended by PPP Punjab General-Secretary Nadeem Afzal Chan, Rana Farooq Saeed, Nargis Faiz Malik and a large number of party workers.