KAMALIA - Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat chief Maulana Ahmed Ludhianvi condemned Lahore bomb blast and urged the security agencies to apprehend the culprits at the earliest.

Addressing the media at Jamia Farooqia Kamalia the other day, he said America, India, Afghanistan and Iran have teamed up to destabilise Pakistan. He said that they intend to fail China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He expressed his concerns over government indifference to appoint a foreign minister to deal the foreign affairs in an effective way.

Talking about his party, he claimed that hundreds of his party members have been arrested and more are being picked up by the agencies. He stated that all of the FIR’s against them are in the same pattern and include anti-terrorism cases. He asserted that war on terrorism cannot be won by prosecuting innocent people.