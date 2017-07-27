KHAR: The Frontier Corps (FC) foiled a major terror bid and seized cache of arms, explosives and suicide jackets here on Wednesday. Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that under operation Radd-ul-Fassad, the FC on intelligence tip-off launched operation against militants in Daghagai area of tehsil Mohmand in Bajaur Agency. During operation, the FC recovered cache of arms, explosives and suicide jackets. The recovered weapons included SMGs, RPGs-7, remote control bombs, 11 boxes of ball bearings, grenades and instruments used for communication links.–INP

The security forces confiscated the recovered explosives and weapons.

The recovered weapons and explosives were to be used in terror activities and attacks on security forces but timely action foiled the terror bids.