WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Chaudhry, yesterday, showed concerns that radical militants have escaped Pakistan as a result of the operations carried out against them, and found a safe haven in Afghanistan’s ungoverned areas from where they plan launch attacks on both countries.

While talking to a crowd of local and international press, academia and members of the Washington-based think-tank, he stated that criticizing Pakistan for the security incidents in Afghanistan was moot and served no benefit.

He believes that military intervention is not the viable answer to the conflict in Afghanistan. He confirmed that Pakistan has been trying to reach a political understanding saying that the only way to restore calamity is cooperating with Afghanistan and to try to amend issues related to borders and repatriation of Afghan refugees.

He further claimed that Pakistan has been able to combat terrorism to a great extent and this coincides with Pakistan’s economic resurgence. He was hopeful saying that Pakistan is going in the right direction in terms of attaining economic stability and their China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project has garnered attention from international investors including America – whom he is interested to work with.