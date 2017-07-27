ISLAMABAD - The executive board meeting (EBM) of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to file one corruption reference, four investigations and five inquiries against businessmen, government officials and politicians in various corruption scams.

The EBM of the NAB was held under the chairmanship of Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, chairman NAB at the Bureau Headquarters and it decided to file corruption reference against Riaz Qadeer Butt, CEO M/s Mecca Sugar Mills (Pvt) Ltd and others, a statement issued by the NAB on Wednesday said.

The person is accused of wilful failure to supply the requisite quantity of sugar to Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) and the Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan, as well as misappropriating the amount of advance.

The accused caused a huge loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer in this case.

The EBM also authorised four investigations and the first investigation was authorised against Muhammad Amin Umrani, former minister excise and taxation, Government of Balochistan and others. In this case, the persons were accused of having assets beyond known sources of income and causing a loss of Rs88.77 million to the national exchequer.

The second Investigation was authorised against Dr Shaukat Ali Bangash and others.

The persons are accused of cheating public at large and defrauding overseas Pakistanis of Rs560 million. The third investigation was authorised against Muhammad Tariq Ali, Owner of Data Lubricants and others.

In this case, the persons are accused alleged of wilful loan default of Rs52.942 million referred to by the State Bank of Pakistan under 31-D of the NAO. The NAB EBM authorised the fourth investigation against officials of PEPCO/PESCO, Owner of Al-Moiz Sugar Mills, DI Khan and others. The persons are accused of misuse of authority and alleged involvement in illegal sale and purchase of electricity in a specific case.

The EBM has also authorised five inquiries.

The first inquiry was authorised against Ghulam Shabbir Sheikh, former acting inspector general police Sindh.

The person is accused of accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income and causing a loss of Rs500 million to the national exchequer.

The second inquiry was authorised against officials of the University of Haripur.

In this case, the persons are accused of embezzlement of funds through illegal appointments. The third inquiry was authorised against Ghulam Qadir Dharejo, Jam Saifullah Dharejo, Zahid Abbassi, DC Ghotki and others.

The persons are accused of misuse of authority by executing a fake lease deed of a district council plot measuring 40 kanals.

Thus, the accused caused a loss of Rs563 million to the national exchequer in this case.

The fourth inquiry was authorised against officers of Pak Kor Bio Organic Company, Multan and Apna Micro Finance Bank (Sahiwal branch) and others. In this case, the persons are accused of criminal breach of trust as a merchant and causing a loss of Rs18.180million to the public at large.

The NAB EBM authorised the fifth inquiry against Nasir Mehmood Abbasi.

In this case, the person is accused of a suspicious transaction report (STR) referred by State Bank of Pakistan under 31-D of NAO.

The EBM re-authorised inquiry against officials of Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan and others.

In this case, the persons are accused of embezzlement, misappropriation of university funds allocated for construction projects and misuse of authority.

Four billion rupees were involved in this case.

The EMB closed three inquiries and the first inquiry against owner and management of Al-Madina Garden Housing Society Pattoki, Kasur, the second inquiry against Dr Muhammad Qaisar, Vice Chancellor, University of Karachi and the third inquiry against M/s Silver Line Spinning Mills (Pvt)Ltd.

An investigation against Goharullah and others of Fateh Textile Mills due to lack of incrementing evidence was also closed