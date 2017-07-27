Nisar ‘seeks’ explanation for exclusion from PML-N meetings

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has sought an explanation for his exclusion from the PML-N’s consultative meetings, his spokesman said on Wednesday.

Earlier, a delegation of senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders headed by the Punjab chief minister failed to convince Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan for not holding a press conference on internal party matters in the wake of Panama Papers case.

The delegation including Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique held talks with the interior minister at the Punjab House for more than four hours but failed to convince the latter for not holding a press conference, the sources in the interior ministry said.

Nisar has already got assurance from the senior party leadership that no one from the cabinet who is junior to him would be nominated for the slot of premiership in case of disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Panama Papers case, the sources said.

But the minister still wants to make some things public over the matter of his souring relations with the party, they added.

The minister has earlier postponed his much-hyped press conference thrice.

Sources close to Chaudhry Nisar said that he had conveyed to the delegation that as the matter was not initiated from his side, so he wanted to set the record straight in his public announcement.

However, he told the leadership that he was no more angry with the prime minister or the party leaders.

An official of the interior ministry said that the PML-N delegation would again visit Punjab House on Thursday (today) to re-negotiate matters with the interior minister.

A spokesperson of the interior ministry, while quoting the minister said that Nisar wanted answer from the leadership as to why he was kept out of the consultative process regarding Panama Papers case after he raised his voice in the cabinet meeting over some party matters.

Till the time this was not clarified that why he was kept out of the loop, either because of his stance or due to some other reason, smooth resolution of the issue will remain problematic, Nisar was quoted as saying.

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has expressed reservations with his party, over the way of handling of the Panama Papers case.

He had spoken openly in the last cabinet meeting and had also objected to the flattering tone of some of cabinet colleagues for the prime minister. Nisar has said that the culture had brought the party to the brink.

The interior minister had also objected that no one from the cabinet junior to him should be nominated for the slot of prime minister as he was a senior member of the Nawaz Sharif’s cabinet since 1990s.

At one time, the minister was thinking about resigning from the cabinet and had left his official work but later dropped the idea after getting some assurances.

Nisar ‘seeks’ explanation for exclusion from PML-N meetings