Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) has signed an agreement with Azerbaijan for sale of 10 Super Mushshak aircraft to Azerbaijan Air Force.

The signing ceremony was held in Azerbaijan on Thursday, where PAC Chairman Air Marshal Arshad Malik represented Pakistan while Azerbaijan was represented by Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov.

This contract would also include operational training, technical support and assistance to Azerbaijan Air Force. This landmark agreement will further strengthen the bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries.

Indigenously produced Super Mushshak aircraft is equipped with most modern equipment and capabilities which makes it one of the best military trainer aircraft. Approximately 300 Super Mushshak aircraft are being used by the Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Army for military training of pilots and other defense related activities.

It is worth to mention that Pakistan has recently signed agreements to export Super Mushshak aircraft to Turkey, Nigeria and Qatar. This contract would not only open new avenues for export of aviation equipment to foreign countries but also help in generating revenue for the country. The aircraft is already in service of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iran and South Africa.