Two out of the three judges on the special Panama case implementation bench will not be in the city until August 11, sources told.

The sources revealed that the apex court has formed benches today that will hear the cases for the upcoming week until August 11.

Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed will be hearing cases in the apex court’s Lahore Registry while Justice Ijazul Ahsan will be proceeding on leave, the roster stated. Only Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, who heads the bench, will be available in Islamabad.