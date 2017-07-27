SADIQABAD/NOORPUR THAL - The pen down strike being observed by Anjuman-e-Patwariyan (AP) entered its 28th day on Wednesday, causing inconvenience to people awaiting solution to their land-related issues.

Patwaris and Gurdawars submitted all their documents and records to AP President Ch Ramazan and pledged to continue strike until acceptance of their demands.

Talking to The Nation, AP Vice President Ch Hanif, general secretary Allah Bachaya, district president Khaliq Ahmed and other office-bearers said that the government intends their economic murder by terminating them from jobs. “We will not let the government succeed in its plans against patwaris,” they pledged. If the government cannot perform any good for patwaris, it should abstain from adding to their woes, they urged the government.

Likewise, Patwaris in Noorpur Thal tehsil on Wednesday continued their strike for the 29th consecutive day. Anjuman-e-Patwarian tehsil president Malik Khan Muhammad and other office-bearers told media that the government had accepted their demands after their protest in 2015 but did nothing for their implementation. They pledged to continue the strike till acceptance of their demands.