ISLAMABAD - A petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) raising the question regarding the role of the prime minister and the finance minister in the appointment of Saeed Ahmed as President of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP).

IHC judge Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing of the petition moved by Rao Muhammad Taufiq, Chairman All Pakistan NBP Officers’ Association.

After hearing preliminary arguments, the IHC bench issued notices to Saeed Ahmed and the Federation and directed them to submit their replies.

In his petition, Rao Taufiq has cited the Federation through the prime minister, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar as a Chairman of Selection Committee, Secretary Finance, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Saeed Ahmed as respondents.

The petitioner has requested the court to inquire under which law Saeed Ahmed was holding the office of the president of the NBP, a public sector bank.

He further requested the court to declare the impugned appointment of the NBP president by the Prime Minister instead of the federal government, on the recommendation of the Finance Minister, in violation of rules, merit and fair-play, void ab initio and consequently filling up the said post in the prescribed manner.

He added that the court may declare the appointment of the NBP president as violative of Article 3, 4, 18, 25 and 27 of the Constitution as well as law and also order recovery of all salary, other perks and privileges as consequence thereof from the date of his appointment as arrears of land revenue.

The petitioner contended that the respondents may be directed to explain that under which authority of law they had endorsed and concurred the selection and appointment of Saeed Ahmed.

He maintained that the FIA may be directed to investigate the matter regarding illegal selection and appointment of Saeed Ahmed when he was not fulfilling the requirements of the post and initiate prosecution against them for misuse of lawful powers and discretion for their wilful inadvertence and negligence.

He requested the court that it may also be declared that the respondents No 1 and 2 had violated their oaths as provided in the Constitution as they were having conflict of interest as well as misused their power by previously knowing Saeed as well as his involvement in money-laundering and other illegal activities and may be proceeded against and be punished by a fair trial.

He continued that it may further be directed that the names of the respondent No 1, 2 and 6 be put on the Exit Control List to stop them leave the country to avoid any legal proceedings.



