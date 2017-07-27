SIALKOT:-The first Haj flight took off with 329 male and female pilgrims from Sialkot International Airport for Jeddah-Saudi Arabia. Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Chairman Khawar Anwar Khawaja told the newsmen that the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had started its flights from Sialkot international airport. He added that the PIA will transport 3,794 Hajj pilgrims from through its 12 direct international Hajj flights from Sialkot international airport to Jeddah-Saudi Arabia.