HAFIZABAD-Electricity consumers of Karimabad Colony staged a protest demonstration against Gepco for not replacing the defective transformer in their locality.

Led by Municipal Councillor Muhammad Ilyas, the protestors raised slogans against the Gepco authorities for not replacing the transformer despite repeated complaints. Fluctuation in electric currents has damaged household articles worth million of rupees in different localities of the city mainly due to installation of defective transformers, they said.

Meanwhile, household items worth Rs1.5 million were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in the house of Seed Ahmed in Street Rai Muhammad, Shafi Mohallah Sharifpura, due to high voltage current here the other day.

According to the owner of the house, all the wirings of the house caught fire suddenly due to high voltage and resultantly, the fire engulfed the whole house in no time reducing household articles including ACs, refrigerator, furniture, clothes, currency notes etc. worth Rs1.5 million to ashes. Rescue 1122 rushed the spot and extinguished the fire after hectic struggle, saving the adjoining houses.

The owner alleged that transformer of the area often remains out of order and power supply remains between 220 to 440 volts which has damaged electrical appliances in several houses.

GANGS BUSTED: The Jalalpur Bhattian and Saddr Police claimed to have busted five notorious gangs of robbers, burglars, bike/car lifters and rustlers in joint operations here the other day.

The police also recovered stolen items worth Rs10 million and arrested 14 members including a woman and five ring leaders. The gangs were operating in Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin and Sialkot districts since long.

According to police sources, police parties headed by DSP Pindi Bhattian Mian Tauseef and DSP Hafizabad Saddr Rana Islam conducted operations in different areas. They busted ringleaders Kamaloo, Shakeeloo, Danoo, Afzal and Nihani and the gang members including Shahid Imran, Amjad, Ali Hassnain, Ashraf, Imran, Qaiser, Naveed, Rehana Kousar, Ishfaq, Ghulam Abbas, Riasat Ali, Anjum Shehzad, Ehsan, Ansar, Ameer Hamza, Abid and Saqib Patakha.

The police recovered 41 tola gold ornaments, one pickup van, eight motorcycles, ten cattle heads, firearms and over a dozen cellphones. More recoveries are expected, police said.