CHINIOT - Dacoits made off with 35-tola gold ornaments, Rs2 million cash from a PTI leader’s house in Chiniot city.

Four dacoits forced their entry into the house of Qaisar Hamber, the local leader of PTI at Satellite Town Chiniot, held the family at gunpoint and looted the ornaments worth Rs1,750,000 and cash. Hearing the incident, the police reached crime scene and started investigations. PRO Zulfiqar Ali said that police were investigating the crime however the FIR was not yet registered.