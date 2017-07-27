PESHAWAR - A prominent religious scholar Maulana Haq Nawaz was shot dead by unidentified armed assailants in Charsadda on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened when Haq Nawaz was on his way to home after offering Fajr Prayer. The killing sparked a public outcry and protest.

Khateeb Jamia Mahmoodia Maulana Haq Nawaz was gunned down in the Matta Mughal Khail area of Charsadda, sources said. Local sources said that Haq was coming back from the mosque after offering Fajr Prayer when attackers opened indiscriminate fire on Haq and fled. He succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital.

He was Khateeb and prayer leader in Jamia Mahmoodia Matta Mughal Khail and had no enmity with anyone. The local police have registered a case against unidentified assailants and started the investigation.

Following the incident, a large number of people reached the hospital where staged a protest demonstration against Haq’s murder.

They demanded of the KP government to arrest the killers at earliest. Haq was among the prominent religious scholars and a large number of students graduated from his seminary.

It is pertinent to mention here that the area is adjacent to the lawless tribal area of Mohmand Agency where frequent incidents of terrorism and target killing have happened in the past.

The body was taken to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, two other people were killed when two groups clashed with each other over a petty issue in the Mani Khail area of Sir Derhi. The clash broke out over children’s fight.

Both groups exchanged hot words over kid’s issue and later opened fire on each other.

The firing resulted in killing of two brothers, identified as Khanzeb and Ahmad Zeb. The police registered a case against four suspects, identified as Usman, Arshad, Gohar and Shahsawar. The suspected persons were at large.

Our Staff Reporter