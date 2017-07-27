LODHRAN - Deputy Commissioner Raja Khurram Shahzad said that in the current fiscal year, Rs825 million will be spent on the projects of public interest throughout Lodhran District.

Talking to The Nation, he said that with Rs400 million funds, a Model Emergency Unit will be established in District Headquarters Hospital; with Rs200 million, a 30 kilometre Lodhran to Kehror road will be constructed. Rs 180 million will be spent on the construction of Head Kudiyanwala to Sardarpur Jhandheer road, he said. He further said that funds worth Rs93.6 million and Rs95 million will be used for the constructed of stadiums in Dunyapur and Kehror Pakka respectively. To remove the railway crossing difficulty near Lodhran Railway Station at Pathanwala, an underpass with the funds of 200 million rupee will be constructed and for the construction of Gailaywaal Underpass, Rs140 million will be spent, he added.