TOBA TEK SINGH - A coalition of seven small political parties will hold a public meeting in Faisalabad on August 12 at Dhibhi Ghat Park to show their strength.

Awam Leage Chief Riaz Fatyana stated while talking to media here the other day.

He said that All Pakistan Muslim League head Gen Pervaiz Musharraf, National Muslim League chairman Ch Amjad Ali Warraich, PML-Junejo leader Iqbal Dar, Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen leader Allama Abbas Nasir and Sunni Ittehad Council chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza will address the gathering. He said affiliates of all the parties of the coalition will reach Faisalabad to participate the public meeting. Gen (r) Pervaiz Musharraf will deliver his speech through a video link from Dubai, he added.

ACCIDENT: A woman died while three others belonging to the same family were injured in a road accident at Gojra here the other day.

According to Gojra Saddr Police, four persons of a family of Islampura locality of Toba were on the way back home from Samundri in a car. As they reached Samundri-Gojra Road, a pick-up van collided with the car head-on. As a result, Muhammad Saeed, his wife Tasleem Bibi, his mother Shamim Bibi and his aunt Safia Bibi were injured seriously.

They were rushed to Gojra THQ Hospital where Safia Bibi succumbed to her wounds while all other three were referred by the doctors to Faisalabad Allied Hospital.