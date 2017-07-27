TOBA TEK SINGH/HAFIZABAD- At least 32 boys and 30 girls of the Govt Divisional Public School set a new record in Toba district by gaining more than 1,000 marks each in Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination held by Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad.

Principal Tahir Pervaiz told the media on Wednesday that out of 159 students who appeared in the examination, 39 boys and 36 girls also got more than 90 percent marks.

He said that Amina Arif (1,075 marks), Fiza Ejaz (1,074 marks) and Minahil Irfan (1,072 marks) got first, second and third positions respectively. He added that among boys, Sohail Ikram (1,069 marks) and Huzaifa Mazhar (1,058 marks) obtained first and second positions while Osama Omer and Khizer Hayat got third position by gaining 1,051 marks.

Senior member of the school’s board of governors Mian Ehsanul Haq Burki greeted principal and teachers for their brilliant performance. Meanwhile, board of governors chairman deputy commissioner Muazzam Iqbal Sipra and vice chairman additional deputy commissioner Abdul Ghafoor Ch also greeted students, their parents, principal and teaching staff.

In Hafizabad, Centre of Excellence for Girls Hafizabad showed 97.25 percent results in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination held by BISE Gujranwala.

The parents and citizens congratulated the staff and principal of the institute Syeda Iram Sherazi for their brilliant performance.

As many as 246 out of 253 girl students of the institution were declared successful and 22 students obtained more 1,000 out of 1,100 marks. Habiba Munir, Faiza Shaukat and Aqsa Ishaq bagged 1070, 1067 and 1062 marks respectively.