FAISALABAD/TOBA-TEK SINGH-Amidst protest and strike observed here, the police registered a case following the murder of senior doctor Mehmood Aleem here on Wednesday against the former father-in-law and two brothers-in-law of his son.

The other day, Dr Mehmood Aleem, former head of Gynecology Department at Allied Hospital, was on his way to home. Near Akbarabad square, two armed men on a motorcycle opened indiscriminate fire on him. He was critically injured and shifted to Allied Hospital in critical condition where he succumbed of his injures.

Doctors Association on hearing the news observed strike due to which hundreds of patients faced problems. Also the District Bar Association observed strike against the murder.

Faisalabad CPO Afzal Ahmad Kausar constituted two committees to investigate the matter. As per the police, his son Saqib Aleem alleged that his brother Aleem Advocate had married one Anum, the daughter of Irfan Qammar of Aisha Block Abdullah Garden, he divorced her on some issues after which the former in-laws were giving threats to them. Police have registered the case against Irfan Qammar, his sons Zain and Ali. Earlier, Dr Mehmood was laid to rest in Kabootran Wala graveyard at Gojra on Wednesday. Scores of citizens, political leaders, lawyers,judges, doctors and officers attended his funeral prayer. He was elder brother of Mian Saleem Zafar advocate. Gojra Tehsel Bar Association members observed complete strike to condemn the killing.