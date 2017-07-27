The disqualification case hearing against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Jahangir Khan Tareen will be resumed at the three-member Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, later today.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi had petitioned for the court to disqualify Tareen and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan under the allegations that Tareen owns offshore companies under his children’s names, gifted over Rs 1.6 billion to family members, and was involved in insider trading in the shares of the United Sugar Mills Limited in 2005.

The bench had asked the counsel several questions regarding when his trust formed, when his offshore company formed, how much it was formed for, who the legal owner of the company is, and how many times he gave funds as gifts to his children 2002-17.