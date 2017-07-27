MARDAN - Inspector General Police Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Salahuddin Mehsud on Wednesday said that terror incident in the province had decreased by 83 per cent but the police were still watchful and striving to fully root out the menace.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the members of Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) as well as elders of Mardan, Charsadda, Nowahera and Swabi district at Police Lines, Mardan.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Education, Energy and Power Atif Khan, Nazim Swabi Ameer Rehman, Member National Assembly Mujahid Khan, MNA from Charsadda Maulana Gohar Shah, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan Alam Khan Shenwari, District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan Dr Mian Saeed, DPOs of Swabi, Nowshera and Charsadda districts and SP Operations Mardan Abdur Rauf Babar and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Atif Khan in his address welcomed the police chief and said that it was first priority of the present government to protect lives, property and honour of the masses and in this regard, the provincial government had given full autonomy and power to the police.

He added that residents of the province were satisfied with police performance while the criminals were unhappy and had either to leave the province or were lodged in jails which, he said, was a big achievement. He added that police was not a servant of the government, but the people, and was meant for their protection.

Atif Khan added that the provincial government was satisfied that it gave autonomy to the police. KP Minister Mian Jamsheed, Nazim Swabi Ameer Rehman and MNA Maulana Gohar Shah also spoke on the occasion and appreciated the efforts of KP police.

In his speech, the KP police chief said that compared to the year 2014, terror incidents in KP had decreased by 83 per cent. “In the last five months, crime rate fell to 17 per cent in the province”, he added. He said that despite people’s complaints and reproach, the police are fighting against terrorism with full strength. He added that during this period, the police arrested 1,300 terrorists with evidences.

Salahuddin Mehsud added that the police and masses needed a system and without a system, the police were unable to control militancy and other crimes in the province. He added that in this connection, under supervision of provincial government, the police continued to strive hard and systemised the department. The KP police chief added that in the shape of Police Act 2017, the police would be further organised on modern lines.

He added that there were several sections in the act to facilitate the masses. He added that a proper system of accountably and transparency was present in the Police Act 2017. He added that through this act, independent and autonomous committees and a commission would be established on provincial and district level.

The IGP said that equal representation would be given to elected members from opposition parties along with the members of the ruling coalition in these committees and commission, which, he said, would decide cases against the police. He added that all the procedure and nomination of the members of the committees and commission would be advertised in newspapers for the masses and the masses would have the right to give their comments on the members of the committees and the commission.

He added that on provincial level, a high court judge, and on district level, the session judge would nominate members of the said committees and the commission. He added that according to the Police Act 2017, the DPO would attend meeting of the respective district council twice a year and would present his progress there.

He added that a regional complaint authority (RCA) would be established in all regions of the provincial to solve complaints of the district council if the respective DPO failed to solve the same. He added that through Police Act 2017, representatives of the masses would be empowered to hold the police accountable.

The IGP added that short message service (SMS) system had been introduced in the province through which the masses could send their complaints through an SMS to the police chief. Now the system has been introduced at the district level as well and the respective DPOs and RPOs are now at the distance of only one text message from the masses, he said.

Mehsud further said that during the last three and half years, actions were taken against more than 8,000 police officials and cops, who were subsequently punished. He added that the KP police was performing better but without the support of the masses, the police could not control militancy and crimes in the province.

In response to a question regarding the Mashal murder case, the police chief said that the remaining three accused would also be arrested soon, adding that the police were gathering intelligence for the purpose.

He added that the DPO had sent him a report about the police performance in Mashal murder case, however; with some objection the report was sent back to the respective official. He said that strict action would be taken against the police officers and cops found involved in negligence in the case.

Riaz Khan