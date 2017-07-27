TOBA TEK SINGH - A driver and his helper were killed after a pick-up vehicle overturned here on Wednesday.

Rajana police said that driver Aftab Ahmed and his helper Khalid Mehmood were carrying poultry through pick-up van. As they reached Rajana-Faisalabad Road near Chak 256/GB Philour, the vehicle overturned due to speeding. Resultantly, both were killed on the spot. Both the deceased belonged to Chak 493 JB, Jhang.

MAN KILLED OVER LAND DISPUTE

A man was killed and several others sustained critical injuries in a clash between rival parties over a piece of land in Khanda Chak here the other day.

The deceased was identified as Barkat Ali. The family put the dead body on Kamalia-Chichawatni Road as protest against the police for being indifferent to the incident.

It caused severe traffic jams on the road. DSP Kamalia Mehr Saeed and Security In-charge Muhammad Shehbaz negotiated with the protesters and assured them of immediate lodging of a case and arrest of the suspects at which the protesters dispersed.

COUPLE TAKES POISON

A couple of Chak 665/6-GB Pir Mahal took poison after argument between them over some domestic issue here on Tuesday late night. Neighbours told The Nation that Lubna poisoned herself too seeing her husband Khalil Ahmed who had taken poison after exchanging harsh words with her. Both were rushed to a private hospital at Pir Mahal where their condition was stated to be critical.