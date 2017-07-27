Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar has stated that he will resign from Member of National Assembly (MNA) seat and office of Interior Ministry on day of Panama verdict.

While addressing 'most difficult press conference' he said that he will leave politics and will never contest election again.

"I am not taking extreme step because of pressure from friends," he stated.

Chaudhary Nisar further stated that he is not angry from the party. "It is hard times for party and why should I be angry during this time from my leadership," he said.

While discussing on Panama case he said by grace of God, Nawaz Sharif will be successful in the Leaks and he will personally go to congratulate the premier . "But if he failed, I will be the one who will defend him and my party," he said.

Nisar further praised the Prime Minister and stated that he has felt the pain of Nawaz Sharif during this case. He however urged the Prime Minister and other political parties to accept the verdict of Supreme Court.

On the issue of internal difference inside ruling party, Nisar stated that he is with PML-N for 33 years but still he had clarify himself time and again.

"I am tired from it," he said. "I tried tell Nawaz Sharif about the persons who are destroying the politics and party," he stated.

Nisar reiterated that he will remain in PML-N because he is passenger of one train.

At the end of his press conference, Chaudhary Nisar stated that there is very serious and critical conspiracy going on against Pakistan and whole country need to be united to fight it.

"We are indulged in internal conflicts but we all have to be united for Pakistan because it is need of the time," Nisar urged. "The ongoing conspiracy against Pakistan is only known by me, two other civilians and two military person," he told the media.

Nisar urged Nawaz Sharif to play main role in this crisis because history will remember him for this.

Yesterday, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan had sought an explanation for his exclusion from the PML-N’s consultative meetings, his spokesman said on Wednesday.

A delegation of senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders headed by the Punjab chief minister failed to convince Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan for not holding a press conference on internal party matters in the wake of Panama Papers case.

The delegation including Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique held talks with the interior minister at the Punjab House for more than four hours but failed to convince the latter for not holding a press conference, the sources in the interior ministry said.

Nisar has already got assurance from the senior party leadership that no one from the cabinet who is junior to him would be nominated for the slot of premiership in case of disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Panama Papers case, the sources said.

But the minister still wants to make some things public over the matter of his souring relations with the party, they added.

The minister has earlier postponed his much-hyped press conference thrice.