In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, work on construction of 163 hydro power projects in Malakand and Hazara Divisions is speedily underway, reported Radio Pakistan.

Sources of Pakhtunkhwa Energy and Development Organization told Radio Pakistan Peshawar Correspondent that these projects will be completed by the end of this year.

The sources said so far one hundred and ninety-three hydel power projects have been completed in these divisions.

The projects on completion will generate two thousand megawatts of electricity.