In Sindh, health management information system is being initiated in all the hospitals at the cost of four hundred million rupees to facilitate the people, reported Radio Pakistan.

The measure is aimed to ensure provision of basic health facilities to the people at their doorsteps.

Radio Pakistan Karachi correspondent reports that extended program for immunization is also being strengthened for which an amount of over six hundred million rupees has been earmarked in the provincial budget for next financial year.

Provincial government officials said twenty-five thousand new posts will be created in health sector in next financial year to meet the shortage of staff in hospitals across the province.