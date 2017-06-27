Pakistan on Tuesday expressed its condolences over the deaths of at least a dozen people after a landslide engulfed Xinmo village in China's mountainous Sichuan province.

"PM Nawaz Sharif extends deepest sympathies to the victims and families of devastating landslides in China," Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said in a statement.

"Pakistani nation stands in solidarity with Chinese brothers in this difficult time as they face the devastation with strength and grace."

At least 93 people are missing after the landslide engulfed Xinmo village in mountainous Sichuan province as dawn broke on Saturday. Ten people have been confirmed dead.

Beijing has sent some 3,000 rescuers, along with heavy digging equipment, and has promised to do all it can to look for survivors. Authorities said heavy rain triggered the landslide.

Some villagers said they've always known landslides are a big danger but authorities never offered to help them move. With danger of more landslides, authorities have been restricting access to the disaster zone, but hundreds of people were allowed back on Monday.

Mournful wails and firecracker explosions echoed through Xinmo's steep valley as bereaved relatives returned, many clutching snacks and wrapped in plastic and bottles of wine as offerings for the dead.

Sichuan province is also prone to earthquakes, including an 8.0 magnitude tremor in central Sichuan's Wenchuan county in 2008 that killed nearly 70,000 people.