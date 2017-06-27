The joint investigation team (JIT) has now summoned Maryam Nawaz to appear for questioning before it for the first time.

The JIT has asked Maryam t appear on July 5.

However, Maryam is currently in London to attend her son's graduation ceremony.

The Supreme Court-appointed JIT has also asked the prime minister's sons ─ Hussain and Hassan Nawaz ─ to appear before it for further questioning on July 4 and July 3, respectively.

The six-member JIT is due to present its report before the apex court on July 10.