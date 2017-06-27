Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria Tuesday said Pakistan has reiterated its commitment to eradication of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, reported Radio Pakistan.

Zakaria, in a statement stated that the people of Pakistan have rendered immense sacrifices in both blood and material to end this scourge, which has been acknowledged by the international community.

He said the 70-year-old indigenous struggle of Kashmiris in the Indian-held Kashmir remains legitimate.

The spokesperson said the gross and systematic violations of human rights of the Kashmiri people in Indian-held Kashmir have been recorded and reported by independent human rights bodies.