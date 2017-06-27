Two members of foreign expedition team reportedly went missing at Nanga Parbat in Diamer district, Gilgit Baltistan, reported Radio Pakistan Tuesday.

Police sources said that foreign expedition team of fourteen members started climbing on Nanga Parbat mountain from Buner base camp on 20th May.

Out of them, twelve members arrived back to the base camp while two are still missing.

Sources said the search teams and other members of the expedition were looking for them.

The missing mountaineers include Alberto Zerin Bersategi from Spain and Mariano Galacan from Argentina.

Pakistan is home to five of the world’s 14 peaks over 8,000 metres, including the world’s second-highest mountain, K2, but conditions are harsh and deaths not uncommon.