BAHAWALPUR - Fourteen medical stores and clinics were sealed and samples sent to the laboratories for test during a crackdown conducted on the dealers of fake and substandard medicines last month.

The dealers of fake and substandard medicines are the enemies of humanity thus crackdown on such elements would remain afoot, District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Syed Asghar told the media. He said that during the last month, the Health Department checked 210 medical stores and clinics throughout the district and collected 78 samples of medicines and sent to the laboratory while 12 medical stores were sealed and 2 cases were sent to Punjab Quality Control Board and 12 cases were sent to District Quality Control Board.

He further said that while giving verdict on the cases, the drug court imposed the fines Rs429,000 on the accused. He added that during the last week, 73 clinics and medical stores have been checked after which 4 medical stores were sealed and 7 cases were sent to District Quality Control Board Bahawalpur. He said that those involved in supplying and selling fake and substandard medicines do not deserve leniency while strict action is being taken against the medicals stores operating without the license.