Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak says thirty five thousand teachers have been recruited to overcome shortage of staff in schools, reported Radio Pakistan.

Addressing public meetings at two different places in District Nowshera, he said basic facilities are also being provided in twenty eight thousand schools across the province.

Pervez Khattak said doctors, nurses and para medical staff have been recruited to ensure better health facilities to general public in government hospitals.

He said one point eight million poor families are being provided free health facilities under Insaf Health Card System.