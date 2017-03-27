SARGODHA: A landlord raped five-year-old girl of his tenant here in suburban village 125 on Sunday.

Father of the affected minor girl told the police that his landlord Nasrullah took his five-year-old daughter to sugarcane field where he raped the minor. He said that due to the inhumane act, condition of the girl deteriorated and the accused fled away, leaving her half unconscious. On his report, the police have registered a case and arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway.

ABDUCTED GIRL STUDENT FOUND INJURED

Meanwhile, the girl student of a private university was found fainted with bullet injury after she was allegedly abducted from hostel. According to police, the girl student of a private university situated on Lahore Road, identified as Humaira was found unconscious at Lak Morr in the remit of Jhal Chakkian Police. She had bullet injuries and was shifted to District Headquarters Teaching Hospital for medication. The police said that she had been kidnapped from hostel. The police have started investigation to unveil the mystery surrounding the incident.

Man stabs brother, his wife

LODHRAN: A man allegedly stabbed his brother and sister-in-law (brother's wife) over some domestic disputes here on Sunday. Police arrested the culprit with murder weapon.

The police said that accused exchanged hot words with his elder brother and his wife over some domestic issues in Gulshan-e-Madina locality of Lodhran. The verbal clash turned violent after which the culprit attacked his brother and his wife with a sharp-edged weapon, killing the couple on the spot. The bodies were shifted to hospital for post-mortem. The police have registered a case and started investigation.–INP

Martyred Lance Naik laid to rest

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: Lance Naik Fayaz Ahmed Qadri, who embraced martyrdom in Khyber Agency, was buried in his native village Kala Shadian in Phalia Tehsil with military honour on Sunday. His funeral was attended by a large number of people from all walks of life including local government servants, officers, ex-servicemen and inhabitants of the surrounding villages. He embraced martyrdom after serving Pak Army for 12 years. Earlier, his unit mates brought the dead body draped in national flag. The deceased was survived by a widow, 2-year old son and a daughter born just 10 days before his martyrdom. His other two brothers and a nephew are also serving in the armed forces.–Staff Reporter

LEAs nick two in combing op

DERA GHAZI KHAN: The Punjab Rangers, flanked by the police and other law enforcement agencies, conducted a joint search operation in Gulistan-i-Sarwar area Sunday morning. The LEAs personnel searched 50 houses and used biometric devices to net suspects. According to sources, two suspects identified as Zafar Lashari, son of Muhammad Shafi along with a 12 bore pistol and 9 bullets while Mureed Hussain Jawar, son of Ghulam Mustafa was nabbed with an SMG gun, a magazine and 29 bullets. Both the suspects are local residents and have been shifted for further interrogation.–Staff Reporter

TMC organises sports gala

PHOOLNAGAR: The Tehsil Municipal Committee organised a sports gala in connection with March 23 here the other day. According to the TMC, students of all the public schools of the tehsil took part in different games and competitions held during the sports gala. Position-holders of the contests were distributed awards and cash prizes. MNA Rana Hayat Khan was the chief guest while UC chairman Rana Shehzad Iqbal and other councillors were also present.–Staff Reporter

Man found dead, mutilated at house

KASUR: The mutilated dead body of a man was found in his house in Asif Colony Pattoki here the other day. According to Pattoki City Police, Muhammad Saeed, 46, a patwari by profession, was found dead at his house in Asif Colony. His family members considered it a natural death but when they started giving him a bath for burial, they witnessed torture marks on his body. At which they submitted an application to the police for registration of a murder case. The police shifted the body for autopsy and launched investigation.–Staff Reporter