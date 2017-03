RAWALPINDI: Seventy-one suspects have been arrested by the security forces, including fourteen Afghan nationals from different parts of the country.

According to the Pakistan Army’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), joint search and intelligence based operations were conducted by Punjab Rangers, police and intelligence agencies in Attock, Islamabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, DG Khan and Rajanpur.

Weapons, ammunition and illegal drugs were also recovered from their possession.