RAWALPINDI: South African Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Affairs Ms NN Mapisa Nqakula on Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on issues of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation between both the countries and overall regional security situation, reads a press release by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The minister expressed her appreciation for Army’s successes in elimination of terrorism from Pakistan.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.