Quetta - Frontier Corps Balochistan on Sunday effectively foiled an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack on the road connecting Turbat and Dasht in Balochistan.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the FC as part of the ongoing operation Radd ul Fasaad was carrying out search and surveillance operation in the area and detected an IED planted along the roadside to sabotage the process of census in the area.

After spotting the IED, the experts of the law-enforcement agencies defused it to avoid detonating.

Thus the action saved possible loss of life and threat to census process.

Meanwhile, the law enforcement agencies nabbed three suspects for allegedly having links with an outlawed outfit in Panjgur.

The security sources said the FC and other security agencies carried out a raid in Seri Kehran and apprehended three suspects.