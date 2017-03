The Municipal Corporation of Sialkot has decided to impose ban on rickshaws in order to get rid of traffic jams.

"Rickshaws are the key factor in traffic jam that is why 'The Municipal Corporation' has decided to ban the ply of all kind of rickshaws," Sialkot Mayor Chaudhry Towhead Akhtar told the press.

He further said that after deadline the rickshaws will be banned on the roads of Sialkot.