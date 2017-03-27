During the hearing of the ongoing social media blasphemy case, the Interior Secretary Arif Ahmad Khan argued in Islamabad High Court that shutting down Facebook is not the solution.

He added that the government has been taking action in this regard and has already raised the issue with ambassadors of 27 Muslim countries.

The Interior Secretary further highlighted the ongoing FIA clampdown against individuals posting blasphemous content on social media, and said a lot of the websites have already been blocked.

“Two individuals are directly involved in this crime,” the Secretary told the court.

Upon this the High Court Judge Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui asked: “Does the government have no courage to call the ambassador of the country from where this content was uploaded?”

About the sacrilegious content that remains online, the Secretary told the court that only 10 to 15 percent of the original content still exists on social media.

Meanwhile, Justice Siddiqui criticised the performance of the IT Department in this regard and also asked to present work report of all concerned departments.

“Tell the courts, what NGOs have been doing regarding this issue,” he said. “The government has put a lot of work load on Chaudhary Nisar it seems. Other departments are not fulfilling their duty,” observed Justice Siddique.

The court was adjourned till March 31.