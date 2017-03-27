A six-member delegation of the Chinese scholars said Pakistan needs not to worry about the Indian concerns over China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, since this multi-beneficial project has already taken off and its implementation is in full-swing.

The delegation led by Wang Yiwi, Professor, School of International Studies of Renmin University of China, during its interaction with Pakistani media here on Monday said that the India’s concern makes no difference since both China and Pakistan are firmly committed to implement the project.

“CPEC is for whole Asia and not just for one country,” said Yiwi. He hoped that India will also accept it, keeping in view its great economic benefits that lead to Asia’s rise.

He dispelled the impression that CPEC will have any effect on China’s stand on Kashmir. “We believe that it is in the interest of both India and Pakistan to settle the Kashmir dispute through peaceful means,” he added.

About the summit on One Belt One Road’s initiative which is scheduled to take place in Beijing next month, Yiwi said it will be a big forum of international cooperation that will be attended by 25 world leaders, besides hundreds of economic experts and members of think-tanks from world over.

Pakistan considers China an "all-weather friend" and in recent years the countries have grown even closer on the back of the $57 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a Beijing-funded network of road, rail and pipelines that will link western China with Pakistan's Arabian Sea port of Gwadar.

The armies of the two countries have in recent years increased cooperation. A 90-member Chinese contingent participated for the first time in the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad on March 23.